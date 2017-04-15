Maran: 'Chievo day to forget'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo Coach Ronaldo Maran admits it was “a day to forget” after their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Cagliari.

It was the fifth defeat on the bounce for the Flying Donkeys, who were 3-0 down by half-time.

“We leave the pitch fully aware that we should’ve done much better,” Maran told Rai Sport.

“From now on, the performances need to be decidedly different. We had such a good season and recently we’re spoiling it with all these negative results.

“We have to take a different approach to games and I’ve already talked to the lads about this. This was just a day to forget."

There were some mitigating circumstances, as Chievo already had an injury crisis going into the Stadio Sant’Elia, then lost Fabrizio Cacciatore and Riccardo Meggiorini in the first half.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.