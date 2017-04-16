Pique: 'Barca can overturn Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Pique believes Barcelona can complete another epic comeback against Juventus and conquer Real Madrid in La Liga too.

The Bianconeri won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final 3-0 in Turin thanks to a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header.

After the second leg on Wednesday at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana face a Liga showdown with Real Madrid next weekend.

“We came back from losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and we’ve won at the Bernabeu many times in recent years, so I am sure we can do both,” Pique told TV3.

“If we can turn things around with Juventus, then we’ll go to Madrid fired up and ready to win there too. We can do both.

“We are not in the best situation, but we have what it takes to turn this around. I am confident, we can do it.”

Barcelona started out with a 3-4-3 system in Turin and on Saturday went back to 4-3-3 for their hard-fought 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

“It doesn’t make that much difference. They are different solutions, but we feel just as comfortable with three or four at the back. The good thing is that it gives us options when facing different types of opponents.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.