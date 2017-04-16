Mertens closer to Napoli deal?

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens is reportedly closer to a contract renewal with Napoli, but it would include a relatively low release clause.

The Belgian has been negotiating a new deal for several weeks and the rumours were increasingly negative, especially with Manchester United circling.

However, there was a breakthrough last night when his agents, brother and little nephew were spotted at the Stadio San Paolo as special guests of President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The patron was trying to turn on the charm offensive and Sky Sport Italia suggest there was an hour-long meeting between De Laurentiis and the representatives at his offices in the stadium before the 3-0 win over Udinese.

It is also reported that this new contract would include a relatively low release clause that could be activated next year.

As Mertens turns 30 in May and is increasingly happy in his centre-forward role, he might struggle to go back to being a winger in another club.

This position has certainly paid off, as this season he has 27 goals and 12 assists in 40 competitive games for Napoli.

The news follows multiple reports that Lorenzo Insigne has agreed a new contract with the Partenopei until June 2022, earning €4m per year including various bonuses.

As Insigne is still only 25, his deal would not have a release clause.

