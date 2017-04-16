Alcacer: 'PSG tougher than Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Paco Alcacer insists Barcelona have nothing to fear from Juventus, because “on paper Paris Saint-Germain were harder to overcome.”

The Bianconeri won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final 3-0 and the return is at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

“On paper Paris Saint-Germain were harder to overcome, as we lost the first leg 4-0 that time, but we still got through,” Alcacer told Spanish reporters.

They achieved that with a momentous 6-1 victory on home turf, decided with the last kick of the game.

“We’ll try to complete the comeback this time as well and will keep pushing to the very end.”

Barça squeezed past Real Sociedad 3-2 in La Liga on Saturday evening.

