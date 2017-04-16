Galliani: 'I went completely mad!'

By Football Italia staff

Adriano Galliani has left Milan, but admits he “went completely mad” at the last-gasp equaliser. “Inter can’t complain.”

The former CEO was a mainstay in the stands at every Serie A game for the last 31 years, but decided not to attend out of respect for the new owners following Yonghong Li’s takeover.

Galliani watched the Derby della Madonnina at a restaurant in Brera, near Milan, with friends and former co-workers.

When Cristian Zapata completed the comeback from 2-0 down to 2-2 at the 97th minute, how did Galliani react?

“In my usual manner, which is that I went completely mad,” Galliani told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“On an emotional level, nothing has really changed. I continue to cheer on Milan, even if I am no longer part of the club’s board of directors.

“I spoke to (former President Silvio) Berlusconi and he was happy. Anyone who thinks we’re now wishing ill upon the new directors is deeply wrong.

“We didn’t deserve to lose this derby and I spoke to Vincenzo Montella too. Inter can’t complain at conceding a goal at the 97th minute, because it happened to us in Turin with Juventus.

“I might return to San Siro from the next game, we’ll see. I talked to (new CEO Marco) Fassone, we have an excellent rapport.”

