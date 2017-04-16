Dybala expected to face Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are confident Paulo Dybala will recover from a sprained ankle in time to face Barcelona on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

The forward bagged a brace in the 3-0 first leg victory of their Champions League quarter-final.

He limped off during Saturday’s 2-0 Serie A victory at Pescara following a series of particularly crunching Sulley Muntari tackles.

La Joya has bruising and a slight sprain to the right ankle, which did swell up a little after the game.

Dybala was spotted leaving the Stadio Adriatico with strapping around the ankle that was meant to prevent further swelling and keep it still.

There is confidence that the Argentine will be fully recovered for Wednesday’s trip to Camp Nou.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.