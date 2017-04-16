Enrique: 'Eight strikers for Juve!'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique warned he could “go at Juventus with eight strikers” in the Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg ended 3-0 in Turin and, although the Blaugrana did come back from a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Italians are a different prospect.

“We’re now in that phase when teams are hurting us with very little and that ultimately has repercussions for our confidence,” said Lucho after a 3-2 Liga victory over Real Sociedad last night.

“We’re still alive on all fronts and this win strengthens us. It’s a good place to start the comeback [against Juve].

“Surely at some point in the game, we’ll be close to the comeback. We’re going to risk so much that we could even go at them with eight strikers, seeing as we have nothing to lose.

“The fans must have faith in these players, who have won everything. We’re a team of champions.

“What’s happened is that we’ve got used to always eating beluga caviar. That can’t always be maintained.

“We need to improve if we want to pull off the comeback, but we’ll give everything.”

The tension is starting to get to the fans at Camp Nou and Luis Enrique turned angrily on the boo boys.

“Now the fans are applauding Paco Alcacer, but at first there were murmurs of discontent.

“What’s changed? Now he’s playing with confidence. Players don’t need more doubts.

“Laudrup was whistled in his first year, so was Koeman. Now it’ll be necessary to see if Andre Gomes overcomes [the whistles] or not.

“Sandro and Munir were also whistled recently. It’s pathetic to criticise your own players, it’s the worst thing a fan can do with a player in their own team.

“No-one can take Iniesta’s position away. He’s a unique and indisputable player. Asking if there’s anyone better than Iniesta is ridiculous.”

