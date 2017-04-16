Inter resume push for Simeone

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s 2-2 draw with Milan reportedly doomed Stefano Pioli to the sack this summer, as Diego Simeone becomes the number one target.

The Nerazzurri have lost all hope of a Champions League place after scraping two points from the last four rounds, including defeats to Sampdoria and relegation-threatened Crotone.

They had been leading 2-0 at half-time in the Derby della Madonnina, but Milan clawed it back to 2-2 with the last kick of the game.

According to several different sources, this was the final nail in Pioli’s coffin and Chinese owners Suning want a bigger name for their bench next season.

Antonio Conte was their first choice, but he has made it clear he wants to continue at Chelsea, where he is heading towards the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

The next man on the list is Simeone, a former Inter player who has often said he’d love to come back to San Siro as a Coach.

He recently shortened his Atletico Madrid contract to June 2018, suggesting an exit was on his mind.

La Gazzetta dello Sport notes Inter plan to lure El Cholo by giving him unprecedented powers at Inter to be essentially both Coach and director of sport on a five-year contract.

Other alternatives include Hull City manager Marco Silva, who has links with potential new director of sport Walter Sabatini.

