Ranieri: 'Don't blame Leicester players'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is “100 per cent convinced” the Leicester City players did not get him fired and revealed “there had already been problems inside the club.”

The Foxes fairy tale took them to the Premier League title against all odds, but just nine months later the club had unceremoniously sacked their hero.

“It was a shock and if even my colleagues were surprised, then maybe I was right to say this was something that I’d never seen before,” Ranieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time magazine.

“After winning the Premier League with a side that had never reached such heights, giving the world a wonderful fairy-tale, you expect that in difficult moments you’ll at least be given a bonus chance.

“It was predictable that after that extraordinary achievement, the celebrations, the contracts that were quadrupled if not quintupled, there would be a few problems getting back on track.

“The season went in fits and starts up to February. We had success in the Champions League and performances against Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City to show flashes of the best Leicester. The Sevilla game, where we challenged a club that had won the last three editions of the Europa League, was a sign that Leicester were returning.

“I was relaxed after that match, but instead…”

Ranieri was fired the morning after the first leg of that Champions League Round of 16. What did the club tell him?

“Oh the usual things: we need to shake things up, the team is struggling, we’re sorry, but that’s how football works.”

Many fans and media blamed the players, suggesting they had created an internal coup to get Ranieri fired, but he doesn’t believe that.

“I remain 100 per cent convinced. I had no problems with the players. The extraordinary fairy tale allowed many of them to quadruple their contracts. Craig Shakespeare was always very fair with me, he was a good assistant manager.

“I don’t know who turned their back on me and I don’t care. I don’t get wrapped up in jealousy, envy and power games. I can only say that last season there had already been problems inside the club.

“Leicester in 2014-15 confirmed my predecessor, Pearson, after six consecutive defeats. I, after five losses and winning their first Premier League title with the team close to qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals, was sacked.”

The transformation since Ranieri’s dismissal has been somewhat suspicious, with six consecutive victories.

“I confirm what I said: the first leg against Sevilla had already shown me the worst was behind us. The six victories were a consequence of that performance.

“My sacking put the players with their backs to the wall, as always happens in these situations. The fact that the system and basic line-up didn’t change after I left confirm I was working in the right direction.

“Leicester are in the Champions League quarter-finals, but seven of the eight games were under my reign, so naturally I should get recognition for that.

“I don’t believe the players were the ones to kick me out. The directors and Presidents are always those who decide the fate of a club.

“I can never stop thanking the people of Leicester, both football fans and not. They were extraordinary towards me, even enough to move me.”

What will Ranieri do now that he is a free agent?

“I am looking around. I received various offers, including from national teams in Europe and beyond. I want to think carefully and choose the project that makes me most passionate.

“It’s true that Algeria approached me. Maybe Mahrez and Slimani spoke highly of me to them. I’d be happy to work in England again.

“Serie A is really picking up again and must have faith in continuing this path. Napoli play great football, Juventus are on a par with Barcelona, while I also really like Luciano Spalletti’s Roma, Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, Marco Giampaolo’s Sampdoria and Eusebio Di Francesco’s Sassuolo.”

