ADL: 'Napoli closer to Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis insists Napoli are “getting closer to the Scudetto, one step at a time,” and now target Roma in second place.

The 3-0 victory over Udinese last night and the Giallorossi’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta closed the gap to just two points.

“We don’t play Catenaccio, without referring to anyone,” said the President on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I am someone who has always worked in the world of entertainment, so having a team that plays a style of football appreciated all over Europe…

“Every now and then one can be proud and let’s say our football is sensational, so we play with heads held high and great confidence. The usual critics talk of experience, but my father would’ve told them to shut up.

“If I had to evaluate the season today, then I’d say Napoli are doing great things. We have the same number of points as last season, despite playing in the Champions League and therefore using up a lot more energy.

“We scored 95 goals and that’s without Arek Milik, who had seven at the start of the season before his injury. We’ve won 14 of the last 18 games and drawn three, while in the second half of the campaign we’re on a par with Juventus.

“In the Coppa Italia we were penalised in the first leg in Turin, but now we are targeting second place, which is worth direct access to the Champions League.”

Napoli reached the Round of 16, losing both legs 3-1 to reigning trophy holders Real Madrid.

“It was an honour to play against the strongest team in the world and our great season isn’t over yet. We want to set new records for Serie A points, goals scored and away victories.

“We are getting closer to the Scudetto, one step at a time.”

