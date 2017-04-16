Chiellini: 'Pescara intimidation'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini warns Juventus can’t just defend at Barcelona and accuses Pescara of “intimidation” after the Paulo Dybala injury.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 at the Stadio Adriatico on Saturday with a Gonzalo Higuain brace to extend their lead at the top to eight points.

However, Dybala limped off after a series of tough Sulley Muntari tackles and he has a fight to be fit for Camp Nou on Wednesday.

“A game like Pescara, in the middle of a Champions League quarter-final, hid a thousand dangers,” said Chiellini.

“We could’ve finished the game off earlier and the secret to dealing with so many tournaments is to kill opponents off early, but I think the Coach can be satisfied.

“The Scudetto race isn’t over yet, but Roma’s slip-up with Atalanta does give us more breathing room. It always did depend on us and still does.

“I am optimistic that Dybala will be fit for Wednesday, but it would’ve been better not to see him get kicked around like that.

“The situation was not dealt with very well. At the start there was a real attempt at intimidation from Pescara players, but I hope it can all go well and Paulo can be available.”

Juventus won the first leg 3-0, but are well aware that Barcelona recovered from a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

“It’s impossible to think we could go to Barcelona in order to defend the 3-0 lead. It will be very difficult to keep a clean sheet there. We know that we’re only halfway through and still have to prove the maturity of this squad.”

