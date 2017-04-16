Serie A Team of Week 32

By Football Italia staff

With Roma only drawing, Napoli’s win over Udinese brings them within two points of second place, as Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 32.

Pierluigi Gollini [Atalanta]

A busy game for the youngster, who kept the visitors in the game with a series of saves and sheer good fortune. At his best when foiling attempts from Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan. Alert.

Cristian Zapata [Milan]

The Colombian was as tough as a two-dollar steak and kept busy at times, but managed fairly effortlessly, making several unyielding clearances. Of course, the cherry on his cake was a 97th minuteequaliser from a corner. Uncompromising.

Francesco Acerbi [Sassuolo]

Had a solid game channelling away any real danger and played the ball out of defence with accuracy. In the second half, with the hosts putting on pressure, the defender found space at a corner and rose to head home the winner from close range. Obdurate.

Manuel Pasqual [Empoli]

The Italian veteran was a rock in defence, turning back Viola forwards with an energy belying his age. Between him and his lieutenant Giuseppe Bellusci, they had all angles covered and worked well together. Solid.

Kwadwo Asamoah [Juventus]

Had the run of the left flank, dampening any hint of attack down the hosts’ right side and chose his moments when to break forward and menace Pescara’s defence. A Ferrari of a full-back, strong, pacey and athletic. Agile.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

Forever chasing down balls, making interceptions and setting off attacks, the Spaniard was a real thorn in the side of Udinese throughout. After several goal-bound attempts, he was in the right place to score his 10th goal of the season. Responsive.

Jorginho [Napoli]

At the heart of everything good for the hosts, controlling and organising the midfield with an elegant ease. Continuing his pushing in the second half, it was from his inspired pass that Dries Mertens scored the opener. Domineering.

Joao Pedro [Cagliari]

A man of the match performance from the Brazilian, assisting the second goal and scoring a brace himself. Never stopped looking for the ball and constantly tested the visitors with a series of shots and key passes throughout the game. Integral.

Gerard Deulofeu [Milan]

Was absolutely everywhere, testing Samir Handanovic from the very start and beating defenders almost at will. Continued to cause havoc in the Nerazzurri ranks and on one of his dynamic runs down the left he hit the post, forcing Handanovic to make a fabulous save. Connected.

Juan Cuadrado [Juventus]

Always in the centre of things and a ready outlet when Juve went into attack mode. It was from one of his several shots on goal that goalkeeper Vincenzo Fiorillo could only hold before turning the ball into the path of Gonzalo Higuain for the opener. Impressive.

Gonzalo Higuain [Juventus]

Another two goals from the Argentinean in match where he proved once again he is unplayable when he is at the top of his game. Scoring his 92nd Serie A goal after 21 minutes, he proceeded to score again just before half-time. Splendid.

Special Mentions: Omar El Kaddouri [Empoli],Dries Mertens [Napoli], Ivan Perisic [Inter], Eugenio Lamanna [Genoa], Joao Mario [Inter], Marco Sau [Cagliari], Allan [Napoli], Antonio Candreva[Inter].

