Post new comment

The completion of Milan’s protracted takeover must have been a huge relief to Vincenzo Montella. Whether he’ll miss regular phone calls from Silvio Berlusconi or not I really don’t know, but I can be certain that he’ll be glad to see the back of the uncertainty and speculation that surrounded the club’s future even before he became Coach last summer.

As Montella said himself before the Milan derby, his job in recent months has been separating what happens on the pitch with the things off it. Leading any football club in such transition must surely be very difficult, but this is Milan, still one of the most decorated and written about teams in world football - to achieve the progress he has in this environment has been commendable.

Saturday’s incredible 2-2 draw with Inter means that Milan are now nine points better off compared to the same stage of the previous campaign, and right in the hunt for a much-needed return to European competition. That progress has been made despite a minimal outlay on transfers, which is reported to be in the region of €16.5m this season. Just by way of comparison, city rivals Inter have paid out an estimated €95m, and are currently two points worse off compared to this same stage of the previous campaign.

Seeing the Suning money begin to flow at Inter, Montella could have been forgiven for becoming frustrated and may be even disillusioned at the Rossoneri’s inability to accelerate their own rebuilding process, particularly as January came and went. But right from the off he’s proved not only that he understood the situation, but that he could work within those constraints with an eye firmly on the end goal.

Diplomatic and relatively restrained in his Press conferences, he seems to have managed, for the most part, to keep boardroom politics and the football side of things well apart. The air of calm authority he’s exuded in quite testing conditions can only have helped to foster the obvious team spirit this current Rossoneri squad seems to have. It is the sort of togetherness that leads to moments like Cristian Zapata’s 97th minute equaliser in the derby, or winning with nine men at Bologna, not to mention a hard-fought Supercoppa Italiana victory over Juventus.

Montella has also handled, with little complaint, a raft of long-term injuries to senior players in one of the league’s youngest squads. Club captain Riccardo Montolivo hasn’t played since October, Vice-captain Ignazio Abate is out for the season with an eye injury, while the club’s best player of the last two seasons, Giacomo Bonaventura has been on the side-lines since the end of January.

Despite all these obstacles and challenges, Milan have won their first silverware since 2011 and may yet achieve a European finish. That would all equate to a very good first season for Montella, and one where many of the club’s young players have grown further in stature too. The blossoming careers of the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso are all being well-managed – indeed, all of them are better players now than they were before the arrival of L’Aeroplanino at San Siro.

In less than a year, and in often trying circumstances, Vincenzo Montella has laid the foundations and created the environment for a successful future at Milan. The club’s new owners – as they prepare to discuss a contract renewal with him - will surely recognise how lucky they are to have a Coach who, at 42, is young enough to be there for many years to come, yet experienced enough, with 270 games under his belt, to be trusted with managing the next stage of what they all hope is a Rossoneri revival.

