Kolasinac: Arsenal or Milan

By Football Italia staff

Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac has not signed for Arsenal and will decide between the Gunners and Milan next week, said his father.

The Bosnia international will be a free agent at the end of the season.

There had been strong reports of a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal, but this does not seem to be the case.

Today Kolasinac’s father spoke to TV N1 Sarajevo and assured they had not put pen to paper with anything.

Crucially, he noted that Milan still had the advantage, but that “next week we will decide everything.”

The Rossoneri have been limited in their negotiations for the last few months, but the take-over by Yonghong Li was finally completed this week.

Now the new owners can engage in direct talks for transfer strategy and contracts.

