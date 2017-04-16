Post new comment

Prolific Derby della Madonnina, Napoli's four tenors, Luciano Spalletti hits 400 and Giovanni Martusciello's flair for Florence as Susy Campanale rounds up the stats.

Both editions of the Derby della Madonnina ended 2-2 with last-gasp equalisers this season, but in November it was Ivan Perisic who grabbed a point for Inter. The last nine top flight Milan derbies have been perfectly balanced with two wins each and five stalemates.

The two Milan Derby fixtures provided a total of eight goals, the most prolific season since 10 in 2006-07. This was the 218th Derby di Milano, the 166th in Serie A, but the first all-Chinese edition, as Silvio Berlusconi ended his 31-year ownership of the Rossoneri this week.

Mauro Icardi had never previously scored against Milan in eight attempts. The last time Inter scored in the first half of a Serie A derby was Walter Samuel in October 2012.

Antonio Candreva is the first Inter player to score in both top flight derbies in a single season since Diego Milito in 2011-12.

Cristian Zapata’s last Serie A goal was in a 3-2 victory away to Udinese on September 22, 2015. This was the latest Milan goal against Inter since Ricky Kaka in 2006. They haven’t won as the ‘away’ side since November 2010, managing three draws and three losses.

Vincenzo Montella’s men, Cagliari and Torino are the only Serie A sides who have fought back from two goals down several times this season.

Stefano Pioli has only beaten Milan twice in 16 attempts, losing eight. Inter have the highest average age squad in Serie A this season (27 years and 309 days), while Milan have the youngest (average 25 years and 249 days).

Napoli are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues with four different players who have goals in double figures this season: Dries Mertens has 23, Lorenzo Insigne 14, Marek Hamsik 11 and Jose Callejon 10.

For the first time this campaign, Maurizio Sarri picked the same XI in two consecutive Serie A matches.

The Partenopei haven’t scored from open play on home turf in Serie A since December against Torino.

Udinese had been unbeaten since the end of February with three wins and two draws. The Friulani picked up just one point from their last six visits to the Stadio San Paolo, a 3-3 thriller in December 2013.

Pescara have lost their last six meetings with Juventus, home and away, since a 5-1 victory in 1993, when Massimiliano Allegri scored two goals for the Delfini.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged his seventh Serie A brace of the season. Now on 23 goals, he is the most prolific Juventus forward since David Trezeguet’s 24 in 2001-02.

Higuain has netted 201 League goals in Europe (107 at Real Madrid, 71 with Napoli and 23 for Juventus).

Juventus won all three away fixtures against newly-promoted sides for the first time since 2011-12.

Luciano Spalletti marked his 400th Serie A game as a Coach.

Roma’s run of four victories on the bounce came to a halt with their first Serie A home draw of the season. The Giallorossi have rattled the woodwork 17 times this term, more than any other club.

Edin Dzeko has 35 competitive goals this season, just one shy of the personal best set with Wolfsburg in 2008-09.

Francesco Totti equalled Javier Zanetti’s tally of 615 Serie A appearances, now only behind Gigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini.

Atalanta are the most-improved club from last season, earning 23 more points than at this stage in 2015-16.

The Orobici are unbeaten against Roma since a 2-1 home loss in November 2014, winning two and drawing three. Their most recent defeat at the Olimpico was 3-1 in April 2014.

The Bergamo boys have not won any of the last five games without Papu Gomez, managing three draws.

Andrea Belotti converted his second penalty of the campaign out of five attempts. Il Gallo becomes the fifth Italian striker since 1962 to score 25 goals in a single Serie A season after Beppe Signori, Totti, Luca Toni and Antonio Di Natale.

Joe Hart has made five errors directly leading to Serie A goals this season – fewer only than Palermo’s Josip Posavec on seven.

Crotone picked up seven points from the last three games.

Ivan Juric returned to the Genoa bench and ended their run of four consecutive losses without a goal. Giovanni Simeone hadn’t been on the scoresheet since a brace against Fiorentina on January 29, a nine-round dry run during Andrea Mandorlini’s reign.

Goran Pandev’s last Serie A goal was on May 6, 2014, for Napoli against Cagliari.

Lucas Biglia has failed to convert two of his last three Serie A penalties. Eugenio Lamanna has faced five top flight spot-kicks and parried three of them.

Lazio have not won away to Genoa since April 2010, managing just three draws and four defeats.

Fiorentina had been unbeaten at the Stadio Franchi in Serie A since a 2-1 to Juventus on April 24, 2016, followed by eight wins and as many stalemates.

Cristian Tello scored his sixth Serie A goal, but it was the first on home turf.

Empoli had just two points from the previous 10 rounds. The Azzurri had only one previous victory in Florence, 2-1 on September 28, 1997, when Giovanni Martusciello (now their Coach) scored the late winner. That was along with four draws and four losses.

Manuel Pasqual hadn’t found the net in Serie A since Fiorentina’s 3-2 win over Atalanta in February 2015. Omar El Kaddouri hadn’t scored in back-to-back top flight matches since February 2015.

Sassuolo terminated their negative streak of five straight home defeats. Sampdoria had never lost away to Sassuolo in Serie A before, emerging with a win and a stalemate. The Blucerchiati had lost just one of the previous 10 rounds and that was against Juventus.

Marco Borriello has 15 goals this term, his best campaign since the 14 for Milan in 2009-10. Marco Sau broke his goal drought after four months.

Cagliari goalkeeper Roberto Colombo became the oldest player to feature in Serie A this season, aged 41 years and eight months.

Chievo fell to a fourth consecutive defeat. The Flying Donkeys had been unbeaten against Cagliari since a 4-1 thrashing in February 2011, followed by nine clean sheets with six wins and three draws.

Palermo put a stop to their four-round losing streak and made their debut under new Coach Diego Bortoluzzi. Bologna have only one victory in Sicily, a 2-1 Serie B result in May 1996, along with five draws and nine defeats.

Bologna have the worst disciplinary record in Serie A this season with 11 red cards and two of them were for Erick Pulgar.

