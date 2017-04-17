Juventus want Goretzka

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly interested in Leon Goretzka, but they face competition from Bayern Munich and the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and has so far not signed a renewal with Schalke.

That has led to speculation that the German international could leave this summer, as his current side don’t want to risk losing him on a free transfer.

According to calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri are monitoring Goretzka’s situation, but won’t meet the current asking price of €30m.

While that number would become lower the closer the player gets to the end of his contract, there are several teams interested, which could drive the price higher in the summer.

It’s thought at least five Premier League sides are interested in Goretzka, as are Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Juve would have no intention of getting involved in a bidding war, but are ready to move if there’s an opportunity.

It’s believed Goretzka was recommended to the Old Lady by his compatriot Sami Khedira.

