Monday April 17 2017
Mascherano to miss Juventus?
By Football Italia staff

Javier Mascherano is a doubt for Barcelona-Juventus, as the Argentine missed training with a calf injury.

The Blaugrana are seeking to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in Turin, having come back from 4-0 down against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

However, they may have to attempt the comeback without Mascherano, as the midfielder missed yesterday’s training session with a muscular injury.

It’s not thought to be a serious problem, but the calf problem could still keep him out of the second leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final.

However, Arda Turan is likely to be available after shaking off an adductor problem.

