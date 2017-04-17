PSG give up on Monchi

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest Paris Saint-Germain have given up on Monchi, leaving the way clear for Roma.

The sporting director has left Sevilla, and is widely expected to take up the role with the Giallorossi in time for the summer transfer window.

However, the former goalkeeper has said he’ll go to Italy or France, leading to reports he could reunite with Coach Unai Emery at PSG.

Now though, L’Équipe is reporting that the Parisian side have ended their interest in Monchi, and are looking at other options such as Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe.

That leaves the way clear for Roma, and it’s expected the deal will be made official in the coming weeks.

