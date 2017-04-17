Hart set for Premier League return

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart will not be loaned back to Torino for next season, according to reports in Italy.

The goalkeeper is on loan from Manchester City, and the Granata would like to have him again next season.

However, the Turin club can’t afford to buy the English international, so they would need to agree another loan deal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Citizens have decided against that option, though it’s unlikely that Hart will remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Instead he is likely to move to another Premier League club, with his value set at around €15m [£12.7m].

