Napoli in for Samir

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly interested in Udinese’s Samir, as Faouzi Ghoulam is likely to leave in the summer.

The Algerian left-back is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and it seems unlikely that he’ll sign a new contract with the Partenopei.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has therefore been evaluating potential replacements, and Antonio Barreca of Torino is high on the shortlist.

However, the 22-year-old is under contract until 2021 and the Granata would ask for at least €18m.

According to CalcioNapoli24, that has seen Giuntoli switch his attentions to Udinese’s Samir.

The Brazilian has impressed for the Zebrette this season, and it’s thought there have been exploratory talks about bringing him to Naples.

However, a potential stumbling block is Samir’s knee injury, which will keep him out until the end of the season.

While that could lower his price tag, Napoli are unlikely to sign an injured player after their experience with Lorenzo Tonelli.

