Monchi: ‘Closest to Roma, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi admits Roma are “closest to me” but the deal is not yet done and “it’s not the only offer”.

The sporting director has left Sevilla, and is widely expected to join the Giallorossi, and he gave an update on his future to Conco Dias. “My decision to leave the club has a twofold explanation,” Monchi explained.

“I’ve been here for 29 years, 17 as a sporting director. I’m a Sevilla fan but I needed a change of scenery and a different experience.

“I have a lot of offers, because working for a club like Sevilla raises your profile. Clearly my future won’t be in Spain.

“There’s an offer from Roma, who are closest to me but it’s not the only offer. I won’t rush into a decision.

“I’m not going looking for money, but a serious project. I’ll go where I can work in the best way.”

