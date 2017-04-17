Fabregas to start Milan revolution?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer.

According to the Daily Star and CalcioMercato.com, Milan’s new Chinese owners have identified Fabregas as the player to kick-start their revolution at San Siro.

However, while the outlets suggest the midfielder has given the Rossoneri his word to join them, a fee and personal terms have yet to be negotiated.

The Blues are said to be holding out for a figure in the region of €25m for the Spain international, who himself is demanding a salary of €4.5m plus bonuses.

Fabregas has started just nine Premier League games for Chelsea this season and was linked with a deadline-day switch to Milan last summer.

