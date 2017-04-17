NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Vilarreal eye Atalanta defender?
By Football Italia staff

Villarreal are reportedly readying another assault on Serie A for Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi.

Villarreal signed Italian pair Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone last summer, and Sport Mediaset claims they are considering another arrival from the peninsula in Toloi.

A centre-back is high on the Yellow Submarine’s agenda, with doubts persisting over Mateo Musacchio’s future and Daniele Bonera turning 36 in May.

Toloi, meanwhile, has missed just five games for high-flying Atalanta all season and spent the second half of the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Roma.

