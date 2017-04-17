NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Dybala fit to face Barca?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala reportedly “trained normally” on Monday morning, making him “very likely” to face Barcelona.

Dybala suffered an ankle strain against Pescara on Saturday, and Gazzetta dello Sport claims he spent much of the following day receiving treatment at Juve’s Vinovo training complex.

However, the newspaper adds the injury “has subsided” and that it was proved by the Argentine’s presence in training.

The Bianconeri travel to Barca for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with a 3-0 lead from the first game in Turin, courtesy of a Dybala brace.

