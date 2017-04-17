NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Kuipers to officiate Barca-Juve
By Football Italia staff

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers has been confirmed as the referee for Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final second leg at Barcelona on Wednesday.

The appointment will not be welcomed by Juve, judging by Kuipers’ previous, as they have failed to win any of their four games with him at the helm.

The Bianconeri registered 1-1 draws with Borussia Monchengladbach and Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League, while they were held to another stalemate by Fiorentina and lost 4-1 to Fulham in the Europa League.

