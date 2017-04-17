NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Inter sweating over Perisic?
By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic will reportedly be assessed in training on Monday after the Inter forward was forced off with a knee problem against Milan.

An ice pack was quickly applied to Perisic’s knee once he left the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday, which ended 2-2.

Although he is set to train on Monday afternoon, Sky Sport Italia claims the session will be used by Stefano Pioli to determine the Croat’s fitness.

