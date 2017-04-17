Roma target Emery?

By Football Italia staff

Roma will reportedly target Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery if Luciano Spalletti departs this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, prospective Roma sporting directors Franco Baldini and Monchi have made Emery their first choices to succeed Spalletti, who seems intent on walking away from the Giallorossi.

The Spaniard worked alongside Monchi at Sevilla between 2013 and 2016, notably guiding the Andalusians to three straight Europa Leagues.

However, Roma do not know if PSG will part with Emery yet, while President James Pallotta is still hopeful of convincing Spalletti to stay on.

Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini admitted before his side’s 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday that he was flattered by links with the Lupi but asserted he would not be “a second or third choice”.

