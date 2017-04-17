Gullit in Netherlands running?

By Football Italia staff

Legendary Milan midfielder Ruud Gullit is reportedly a surprise contender to become Netherlands’ next Coach.

According to De Telegraaf, Dutchman Gullit is one of three frontrunners, alongside former Chelsea and Barcelona assistant Henk ten Cate and current favourite Roger Schmidt, who was recently sacked by Bayer Leverkusen.

Gullit scored 35 goals in 117 Serie A appearances for Milan in his first stint between 1987 and 1993, winning two European Cups and three Scudetti, and netted a further 24 in two years at Sampdoria.

However, he has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Russian side Terek Grozny in 2011, last coaching in one of Europe’s top five Leagues some 18 years ago at Newcastle United.

Netherlands sacked Danny Blind in March after a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria left them at risk of not qualifying for a second straight major tournament.

