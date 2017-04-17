PSG sound out Sabatini?

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma man Walter Sabatini is reportedly one of five potential sporting directors that are Paris Saint-Germain are considering for next season.

According to France Football, Sabatini is one of the frontrunners to replace Patrick Kluivert, who is expected to vacate his role in the summer after a disappointing campaign by PSG’s standards.

The 61-year-old is joined on the shortlist by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, iconic Parisian figure Rai and Leonardo, who preceded Kluivert between 2011 and 2013.

The fifth and final name is Sevilla’s Monchi, although he appears likelier to join Roma.

