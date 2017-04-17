NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Roma track Brazilian starlet?
By Football Italia staff

Monchi will reportedly look to bring in Bordeaux starlet Malcom once he is confirmed as Roma’s sporting director.

According to CalcioMercato.com, Malcom was a target for Sevilla, but the Andalusians seem destined to lose out on the 20-year-old, with Monchi set for Roma and Coach Jorge Sampaoli heavily linked with the Argentina vacancy.

The website explains the Brazilian “is one of Ligue 1’s most interesting talents”, having helped Bordeaux into a Europa League place, and is a forward in the ilk of former Milan star Robinho.

Furthermore, he has “great technical quality and outstanding agility” and is predominantly a left-footed right winger, although he can play anywhere across the front line.

Les Girondins paid Corinthians €5m for half of Malcom’s playing rights in January 2016, while the attacker was part of the Brazil Under-20 team that lost to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s Serbia in the U20 World Cup final two years ago.

Image courtesy girondins.com

