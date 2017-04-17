Chiesa: ‘My debut against Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa describes the “amazing sensation” of debuting against Juventus, and discusses his father’s influence.

The 19-year-old made his Viola debut in Turin in the first match of this season, and is the son of club hero Enrico.

“My father has been very influential on my career so far,” Chiesa told FIFA.com.

“He’s given me the right advice at the right moments. The Coach [Paulo Sousa] told me just an hour before the game that I was going to play [against Juventus], s

"I didn't have the chance to talk with him before making my debut.

“It was an amazing sensation to debut for Fiorentina against the all-time rivals of Juventus.

“I’m enjoying playing every single match, it was my dream since I was I kid to compete against the best clubs and best players in Italy.”

Chiesa has won five caps for the Italy Under-20 squad, and is hoping to feature for Alberigo Evani’s side in the Under-20 World Cup in Korea this summer.

“Of course, I hope to feature in the U-20 World Cup with Italy. Players who have made their mark on international football at senior level have played in this competition before.

“For me, it will be a great honour and an amazing experience.

“We’re going to Korea Republic to win the U-20 World Cup. Evani is a great Coach. He played a lot of games at international level and has enough experience to help Italy win the World Cup.”

