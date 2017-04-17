Dybala back in full training tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala is expected to return to full training with Juventus tomorrow, so he’ll be available to face Barcelona.

The Argentinian international went off with an ankle injury against Pescara, following a strong challenge by Sulley Muntari.

La Joya spent today’s training session working apart from the group, receiving treatment on the injury at Vinovo.

However, TuttoJuve believes that he will return to full training tomorrow, meaning he’ll be ready to face Barça on Wednesday.

Dybala scored twice in 3-0 first leg win which has put the Bianconeri in a commanding position in their Champions League Quarter-Final, but Barça overturned a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Last 16.

Juve will train tomorrow morning at Vinovo, before flying out to Barcelona in the afternoon.

Dani Alves will face the media alongside Massimiliano Allegri in the pre-match Press conference at 18.30 local time.

