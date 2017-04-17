NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Strootman set for Roma renewal
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Kevin Strootman will sign a new Roma contract, keeping him in the capital until 2021.

The midfielder missed the best part of two seasons with a series of knee injuries, but has been back to his best this season with five goals and five assists.

The Giallorossi are understandably keen to tie him down, and calciomercato.it reports that talks are well underway for a new contract.

Strootman is grateful for the support shown to him by the club, and is thought to be ready to commit his future to the Lupi.

It’s expected that he will agree to a contract worth €3m per season plus bonuses, which will run until 2021.

