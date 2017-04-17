Boninsnegna attacks Ausilio

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter striker Roberto Boninsegna slams Piero Ausilio for his criticism of the team - “these things must remain in the dressing room”.

The Nerazzurri threw away a two-goal lead against city rivals Milan at the weekend, taking their winless run to four games.

Following the Crotone defeat, sporting director Ausilio publicly criticised the team and the Beneamata legend feels that didn’t help.

“When you draw a derby where you were winning 2-0 until the 83rd-minute leaves a bad taste in the mouth,” Boninsegna said on Radio Uno.

“Juventus are from another planet while Milan and Inter have the same problems, both are rebuilding.

“The Nerazzurri have taken one point in three games, losing at home to Sampdoria and then at Crotone, then in the derby they also threw away two points. Juve don’t make these kind of mistakes.

“Then you also have to consider Piero Ausilio’s statements, blaming people left and right as though he were from a different family.

“He should be serious and professional when discussing these things, and they should be discussed in the dressing room.”

