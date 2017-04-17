Zola resigns at Birmingham

By Football Italia staff

Former Cagliari Coach Gianfranco Zola has resigned from his position as Birmingham City manager.

The former Italian international replaced Gary Rowett earlier this season, but has managed just two wins in his 24 games.

Today the Blues have confirmed that Zola has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

The 50-year-old had a stellar playing career, but his move into Coaching has been less successful after previous spells with West Ham United, Watford, Cagliari and Al-Arabi.

