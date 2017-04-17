NEWS
Monday April 17 2017
Zola resigns at Birmingham
By Football Italia staff

Former Cagliari Coach Gianfranco Zola has resigned from his position as Birmingham City manager.

The former Italian international replaced Gary Rowett earlier this season, but has managed just two wins in his 24 games.

Today the Blues have confirmed that Zola has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

The 50-year-old had a stellar playing career, but his move into Coaching has been less successful after previous spells with West Ham United, Watford, Cagliari and Al-Arabi.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies