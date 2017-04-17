Dybala: ‘Ready for Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus' Paulo Dybala assures he’ll “probably be 100 per cent” to play Barcelona on Wednesday night.

The forward went off injured during the 2-0 win over Pescara at the weekend, and it was feared he could miss the Champions League Quarter-Final second leg.

“Fortunately I’ve been training with the team,” Dybala told TyC Sports.

“I’ll probably be 100 per cent to play Barcelona.”

Dybala recently renewed with the Bianconeri until 2022, and says he never had any doubts about remaining in Turin.

“The renewal was my choice, Juventus have nothing to envy Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

“I talked to them and told them that I wanted to stay, I’m very happy at Juventus.”

