Monday April 17 2017
Schick set for Sampdoria meeting
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria will meet with Patrik Schick next Monday to discuss a contract renewal, according to reports.

The Czech striker has been linked with Everton, Inter and Juventus after scoring 11 goals for the Blucerchiati in just nine starts.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that Samp President Massimo Ferrero has scheduled a meeting next Monday with the player’s agent, Pavel Paska.

It’s thought the pair will discuss an improved contract for Schick, which would include an increased buy-out clause.

Currently the forward has a release clause of €25m, but at the age of 21 his value is only set to increase.

