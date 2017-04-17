Higuain: ‘Barça capable of miracles’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain warns Barcelona “can produce miracles” ahead of the Champions League second leg.

The Bianconeri won 3-0 in Turin in the first game of the Quarter-Final tie, but the Catalan giants overturned a 4-0 deficit in the previous round against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I don’t know whether our 3-0 lead will be enough,” Higuain cautioned, in a preview of his interview with JTV.

“We have to come out fighting at the Camp Nou and play like we did in the first leg in Turin. Barcelona showed against PSG that they’re capable of producing miracles, so we have to be on our toes.

“They need to watch out for us too though, We’ll be looking to create opportunities to score and we’re certain that we have what it takes to reach the next round.

“For [Max] Allegri, all matches are of the utmost importance. He prepares for them in the same way and this allows us to make sure we’re at the races for every single one of them.

“This is the secret for competing properly on all fronts.”

Juve are eight points clear at the top of Serie A with six games to go, but Higuain doesn’t believe the Scudetto race is over.

“This is a crucial moment in our league campaign. It’s not over yet and we’ve 18 points to play for so we can’t take our foot off the gas.

“With each game, however, we’re getting closer and closer to that sixth straight Scudetto we all want so much. We’re in the driving seat.

“I’m very satisfied about how the season is going. There’s still just over a month left and we want to go all the way in each competition.”

