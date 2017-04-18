Vialli: 'Juve must silence Camp Nou'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Vialli insists that the key to containing Barcelona for Juventus will be to contain the atmosphere at Camp Nou.

The former Bianconeri striker recalled an occasion whilst at Chelsea that saw his side lose control of a second leg time thanks to an atmosphere that was 'on fire'.

But is this the strongest Juve that we have seen in a long time?

"Maybe not by far, but it's a team that can give more certainty," the 52-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport. "They have physical and mental shape, continuity and stability. They have great trust and two things that have developed over time: European stature and respect. Now other teams see this for themselves."

Compared to the first leg Barca will have two more things in their favour: Sergio Busquets and Camp Nou.

"Busquets is worth a lot. The Camp Nou must not be set on fire.

"In 2000 when I coached Chelsea, we went to play there after a 3-1 victory at home in the first leg. In the first half we made a mistake and it was 2-0 for them.

"Then we went to pick them off high and it was 2-1. Up to 10 minutes from the end we were still in the game, but then they scored the third and from there the atmosphere became hell.

"We lost 5-1 in extra time: the skill of Juve will be to ensure that the atmosphere does not swell, and that it does not set the fans on fire."

What about the threat of Lionel Messi?

"I think he will be angry, more involved, he seemed to suffer greatly in the first leg and I think it has become a personal matter. Thus they must pay him even more attention.

What did Vialli think of the first leg performance from Juventus?

"It was an almost perfect start: the team held the ball high, had that aggression, then there was the inevitable waiting phase but also the absorption of pressure and the ability to strike at the right times. A replay of this would be perfect.

"How perfect was Buffon? Without his two fundamental saves everything would have been more complicated.

"The key to the game will be, as they call it in Coverciano, the transition.

"Inevitably Juve must compress to defend, but then in recovery they must be perfect in the first step, in picking up the ball, and the the attackers must work the path that comes from Pjanic or Khedira.

"There inevitably will be pauses when Barca hit the spaces. This is why they need ruthlessness: why it is vital to go for goal. And then? Buffon will be Buffon: Barcelona will create, so they need San Gigi."

