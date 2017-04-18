Vialli: 'Allegri is a number one'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli praised Coach Massimiliano Allegri, believing 'he's a number one'.

After having warned the Bianconeri against allowing the atmosphere to grow inside Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. the former Chelsea man admitted the path to the final would be easier if they could overcome Barcelona.

"Their self-esteem would grow, after this step they would feel like a dragon," Vialli continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I have to say that would be worse for Juve to meet PSG and do you know why? Today Barcelona are discontinuous and must think about the future.

"Juve are instead in a time of stability and effectiveness, and they seem to have fun when they play.

"I believe in football karma and I think after years of Italian domination, and several finals lost by virtue of superior force in Europe that I mentioned before, this team has earned the statement, the victory. As Mourinho's Inter earned it."

Is Mario Mandzukic is a bit like the Samuel Eto'o of 2010?

"Definitely, yes. Perhaps most striking was to see Eto'o in that role but those two put the needs of the team before their own. Without the collaborative spirit of Mario, things would be more complicated for [Massimiliano] Allegri.

"Allegri is fantastic, a number one. The more clever Coaches assess, analyse and find solutions; tactically they don’t put you under pressure and indeed to nullify the opponent.

"He tells players not what they want to hear but what they need to hear, and he’s different. I absolutely agree with him about the beautiful game.

"You know, what counts is to win. But then: it’s not spectacular to defend well? When I see a great defensive display I enjoy watching it. And it’s art, too. In our culture and history we know how to do it, and not everyone happens to know how to do it well."

There have been some high-profile disagreements between Juve players and the Coach this season, with one incident leading to Leonardo Bonucci being suspended by the club.

"If values ​​and principles – even those dictated by the club – are healthy and strong, then the environment will strong and mature.

"I am always in favour of collision of knowledge, even during a row. The Coach has to share his ideas to bring players along, not to impose. Max is very good here."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.