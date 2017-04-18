Vialli: 'Dybala should be new Del Piero'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Vialli calls for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to forget comparisons to Lionel Messi and become 'the new Alessandro Del Piero'.

After praising Coach Max Allegri, the former Bianconeri striker also put the current boss in the same bracket as Marcello Lippi.

"All Coaches seek the confidence of their players, they are the first ones who have to show blind faith in them," the ex-Chelsea man told Gazzetta dello Sport. "If you see how Allegri talks about understanding and valuing them, their eyes light up. And so it was with Lippi.

"Is it imperative that Allegri stays in the future? Of course, yes: there is chemistry, and collaboration with the club.

"One day, before training, Lippi comes to me and says: ‘Today there is too much calm so let's go for a bit of adrenaline.’ It happened like this, but then at one point I went up and told him to stop because if the team sees a captain that is so placid it’s not good and I had to react.

"This Juve reminds me of Italy under Lippi in 2006 in many ways."

What about comparisons between Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi?

"I'd like that in his head he’s thought of becoming the new [Alessandro] Del Piero for the future.

"And I’d like him to say he’ll stay at Juventus for 10 years. Neymar says it. [Gareth] Bale says it.

"And Juve are not less than Barca or Real. And I'd also like him to take the number 10 shirt, because he is the one.

"Messi? From the moment you win a big trophy, well, you can bring in certain players."

Gonzalo Higuain didn't score in the first leg, so Vialli gave some advice to settle any second-leg nerves.

"I would tell him not to worry, that the goals do not count, but what matters is doing what you have been doing and the goals will come.

"Barça will try to put four offensive players on to create a one-on-one with the defenders, if they have no help, they will be in difficulty.

"Juve are not ​​going to the Camp Nou to do just one thing. They will surprise you, they have the ability to do many things. They can do it."

