Inter go big for Simeone

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly ready to launch a huge bid to tempt Diego Simeone to the Nerazzurri bench for next season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, owners Suning are willing to pay €10-11m per season in order to convince the current Atletico Madrid Coach to San Siro.

El Cholo joined Inter from Atletico as a player back in 1997, and his son Giovanni currently plays for Genoa.

The report also suggests that the Nerazzurri would be willing to offer the same figure to Antonio Conte, however this deal looks to be more difficult to achieve.

This means that the future remains uncertain for Stefano Pioli, who would certainly be relieved of his position should Inter manage to capture one of the aforementioned targets.

