Tuesday April 18 2017
Milan agree Musacchio deal
By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly agreed a deal with Villarreal for long-term transfer target Mateo Musacchio.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a deal has been sealed for the 26-year-old centre-back for €15m plus bonuses.

The Argentinian arrived with El Submarino Amarillo in 2010 and has made 246 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

Musacchio was reportedly offered a recent contract extension, but it now seems as though the player is heading for Serie A.

