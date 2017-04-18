Cognini: 'Fiorentina tired of referees'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina President Mario Cognini blasts referees insisting the Viola are 'tired' of being on the receiving end of crucial errors.

The Tuscan side went down to a 2-1 defeat to neighbours Empoli last Saturday, with referee Paolo Mazzoleni heavily criticised for a series of errors.

"We take all the technical and tactical responsibility for Saturday's defeat," Cognini told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Against Empoli, with all due respect to our opponents, Fiorentina had to win. It is not the first time that we have suffered against defensive teams.

"In several matches we have only scored in the final minutes, but this time the opposition did it to us. How it happened, however, leaves a bitter taste.

"Our goals in the 90th minute have all been regular, but the Empoli penalty was unsatisfactory.

"The press was unanimous in defining the refereeing decisions as disastrous for a derby. Mistakes so evident that it seems strange that a refereeing team could even commit them.

"It's a sad series of events that we are tired of living. For years, every time that Fiorentina are facing the final push to strive for a goal there is always some sensational episode that holds us back.

"And we are tired of this. Some referees have been particularly unfortunate with us. We have always reacted correctly, but our composure does not make the errors that penalise us any less serious.

"The penalty denied to Fiorentina, then there's the absurd moment that led to the expulsion of Kalinic which deprives us of our striker in a crucial moment.

"Frankly it is too much. We want to be the architects of our future and nothing more. I'm not saying there's a conspiracy. I do not think there is. But you cannot always stay silent.

"I say it quietly but we invite you to look at the statistics and to keep an eye on the past. You will find confirmation of what I'm saying."

