Mazzola: Spalletti looking out for Totti

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Sandro Mazzola insists that Luciano Spalletti has limited Francesco Totti's playing time for the captain's 'own benefit'.

The 40-year-old has played a much-reduced role this term, leading to calls that he should have been given more playing time by the Coach.

"The way I see it, club icons like Totti should play a little more, but we would understand the situation better if we watched the training sessions," Mazzola told Corriere dello Sport.

"If you accept this treatment it means that you agree, it is difficult to admit that you can no longer play 90 minutes.

"It’s clear that if you play longer and get the ball more, you have more chance to influence the match.

"Against Atalanta, for example, maybe could have been brought on a few minutes earlier. Not too many however, because the Nerazzurri players were swarming around him.

"I think it's better to put him on during the match, when others are more tired. In this way, he can fool them all.

"I think Spalletti does it for his benefit, because putting him on from the start means opponents would be fresh, they would counteract him and Francesco could be in trouble."

Does Mazzola think that Totti will be forced to retire if he continues to be given small amounts of playing time?

"Not at all. Rather, it will prompt him to play even more by giving him the opportunity to continue to score.

"They’ve done well, by managing it this way Spalletti has given him the chance to go on and on for one or two seasons.

"How many players are still on the pitch at forty years old? Very, very few.

"Even if, however, it is clear that all football fans would love to see a champion like Francesco go on a bit longer.

"The player remains a bit fed up and I think this is a normal thing, but eventually he is resigned to looking for stimuli in order to be even more decisive. By coming on in order to convince the Coach to play him more in the next game."

