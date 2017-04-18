Nesta: 'My surprise at Inzaghi success'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Nesta admits he 'never expected' either Simone or Pippo Inzaghi to become successful Coaches.

The defender played with Simone at Lazio and Pippo during his time at Milan, and spoke about their achievements this term, but not before dealing with the sacking of Claudio Ranieri at Leicester.

"On the one hand I am pleased that it is not only in Italy that we behave like this, but also it happens in a country like England where they are sportingly evolved," Nesta revealed in the second part of an interview with Extratime. You can read the first installment here.

"Sometimes it's jealousy to bring about situations like this. Otherwise I cannot give any other justification."

There are currently a lot of young players who are impressing in Serie A. But how many can become superstars?

"There are maybe three or four. The others are good players. The true champion is [Gianluigi] Donnarumma: he can reach the level of [Gianluigi] Buffon.

"Among the defenders I see [Daniele] Rugani and [Alessio] Romagnoli. I would take them willingly at Miami. Which of the two will be better, only time will tell.

"The biggest surprise of the year? Simone Inzaghi and his Lazio. They play good football and have gone beyond expectations. I am also happy for Pippo, who has already been promoted with Venezia.

"I never imagined that either of them would have had a career as a Coach."

How can Serie A be improved as a league in the future?

"Getting rid of a couple of teams and shortening the calendar. Fewer and fewer clubs have the money to be competitive and it cuts them in half. So then we would have a championship fight and it would solve the problem of boredom."

