‘Barcelona have to attack’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta admits “we have to attack, then we’ll see what Juventus do”.

The Bianconeri won 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final, and travel to Camp Nou tomorrow knowing an away goal would leave their opponents needing five.

However, the Spanish champions will be looking to score goals, rather than worrying about conceding.

“We can’t have any other approach to the game than to attack,” Iniesta confirmed, sitting alongside Coach Luis Enrique in the pre-match Press conference.

“We have to attack, create as many chances as possible then we’ll see what Juve do or don’t do.

“Whether they sit back and defend or try to push us high up, our approach won’t change because the situation demands that there can only be one approach.

“We can’t contemplate the possibility of relaxing, we have to try to score goals and limit our opponents’ chances.

“It’s true that during the match, depending on how it’s going, there will be times where we either need to attack more quickly or more patiently, with more possession of the ball.

“The style of football we’re going to play is very clear though, and that’s what we’ll try to do from kick-off.

"Juventus? I can't tell, I can't guess what they'll do. They have a result which is hugely in their favour so they have two options.

"Either than can try to defend the result or they can go looking for a goal. They've had a really good result, but I don't know the mindset of their Coach [Max Allegri].

"The result is bad for us so all we can do is try to score goals and create doubts for Juve, I can't predict what they'll do."

The situation is, of course, very similar to the Last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain, where Barça overcame a 4-0 first leg defeat with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou.

“We played badly in Turin, especially in the first half. That reality means we’re now in a similar situation. These things happen, and now we have to try and turn the situation around.

“Doing it a second time is difficult, it’s complicated but if we can create uncertainty and force the play, make sure that the crowd and the team have the energy to attack then we’ll have a chance of turning it around.

“It’s difficult, because it means we need to force the game from the first minute, mentally, physically and tactically.

“We need a perfect match because we’re in a very particular situation where we have to create."

Would it take the best performance of Barcelona's season to turn things around?

"Yes, probably," Iniesta confirmed.

"These things are consistent, a perfect match would mean the best performance of the season.

"Against PSG we almost got a goal in the first minutes of the first half, and another at the end of the second.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow, maybe goals will come in the middle of the first half or early in the second, what we're looking to do is focus on getting them and limit their chances.

"Juve are one of the best teams in Europe today, they've dominated their League from the start and they have great players.

"They're a very difficult opponent, but we need to push things to the limit and make sure positive things can happen for us."

