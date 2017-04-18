Enrique: 'Barcelona need five’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Enrique predicts Barcelona “will need five” to go through against Juventus in tomorrow’s Champions League Quarter-Final.

The Catalan giants were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Turin, and it appears the Bluagrana Coach expects the Italian champions to score at Camp Nou.

“Bearing in mind that the opponent will have chances and can score a goal, we’ll need five,” Enrique predicted in his pre-match Press conference.

“There’s no need to play a perfect game, we just need to be effective, create chances, get goals and create a situation where we reduce our opponents’ self-confidence.

“We can do it at Camp Nou, we’ll need a good attitude, aggression with and without the ball and we need to give the fans a reason to jump right from the start.

“If we do that we can have a night like three weeks ago [against Paris Saint-Germain].

“We want to limit a great team in Juve as much as we can and showcase our own virtues.

“We’re convinced of what we have to do and how we can do it, maybe tomorrow will be another night in which we need to calm the players to control their excitement.

“All those who were at Camp Nou for the night with PSG have the chance to experience another historic evening, we’ll do everything in our power to try.

“We know Barcelona can score three times in three minutes, and we’ll push together right up until the 95th-minute.

"Max Allegri said Juventus will need two? Well if Allegri said that then my calculations are wrong, we'll need six."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.