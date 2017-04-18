Enrique: ‘Nothing to lose’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique says the 3-0 first leg defeat to Juventus “frees us of all pressure”.

The first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final tie resulted in a crushing win for the Italians, but the former Roma boss believes that takes all the pressure of his players tomorrow.

“We’re starting from the idea that this is an elimination,” Enrique pointed out in his pre-match Press conference.

“The result means that we have nothing to lose, we’re freed from all pressure and the opponents practically have the Semi-Finals in their pocket.

“They need to decide whether they want to defend or attack, making important decisions. We have only one option: attack, attack, attack and when we relax, attack again.

“We’ll see tomorrow, I don’t know what Juve will do but we’ll play our own game.

“Tomorrow is a Quarter-Final return leg where we lost 3-0. Everything is possible. You can use the word miracle but…

“Can we do it? Without a doubt. Not just that, it’s also easier. The 4-0 [against Paris Saint-Germain] was more complicated, I’m sure if we get the first goal, Camp Nou will get the second and the third will come by itself.”

Javier Mascherano was in doubt for the game, but Enrique has confirmed that he’ll be available for tomorrow.

“It’s excellent news that he has recovered. He trained alone yesterday at a good level and today he trained with the others and is in perfect condition.

“So tomorrow he’ll be available.”

The Coach was then asked if he had been impressed with the Old Lady in the first leg.

"I think Juve played a good first half and we have to improve our level throughout the game," Enrique said.

"They're a great team though, they know how to play both with and without the ball, and it's hard to face a team of their level."

