‘Italy a dream for Diawara’

By Football Italia staff

Amadou Diawara’s agents says it would be “a dream” for the Napoli midfielder to represent Italy.

The 19-year-old was born in Guinea, but hasn’t played for the country and is in the process of acquiring Italian citizenship.

Azzurri CT Giampiero Ventura has confirmed that he’d be interested in calling Diawara, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

“It would be a dream,” the player’s agent, Daniele Piraino, told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He’s honoured by the attention of Ventura and now we’ll see what will happen, also on a personal level.”

